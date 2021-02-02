Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 647: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Oberoi Realty

Q3FY21 results beat consensus estimates on the back of strong new bookings in several completed and near-completion projects. OBER reported new bookings worth Rs10.1bn (up 2.2x YoY), while 9MFY21 booking rose 29%. Among projects, we noticed good traction in Esquire (Goregaon), Sky City (Borivali) and Mulund. Gross Debt/Equity ratio stood at 0.19x as of Dec’20 (vs. 0.22x as of Mar’20).

Outlook

We raise our SoTP-based TP to Rs 647 as we bake in better offtake and realization in line with trends witnessed in 9MFY21 and lower discount rates. In our view, the key near-term catalysts are new launches (Borivali phase II, Exquisite III (Goregaon) and Thane project) and completion of strategic stake sale in its commercial office space rental portfolio.

