Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 647: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Oberoi Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 647 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Oberoi Realty


Q3FY21 results beat consensus estimates on the back of strong new bookings in several completed and near-completion projects. OBER reported new bookings worth Rs10.1bn (up 2.2x YoY), while 9MFY21 booking rose 29%. Among projects, we noticed good traction in Esquire (Goregaon), Sky City (Borivali) and Mulund. Gross Debt/Equity ratio stood at 0.19x as of Dec’20 (vs. 0.22x as of Mar’20).



Outlook


We raise our SoTP-based TP to Rs 647 as we bake in better offtake and realization in line with trends witnessed in 9MFY21 and lower discount rates. In our view, the key near-term catalysts are new launches (Borivali phase II, Exquisite III (Goregaon) and Thane project) and completion of strategic stake sale in its commercial office space rental portfolio.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:35 pm

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

