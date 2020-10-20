Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 480: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Oberoi Realty

For FY21, we have broadly maintained our estimates for commercial office space and hospitality. However, we have lowered our estimates for retail due to the delay in normal operation of malls.

Outlook

Moreover, we are enthused by the pickup in residential segment, and thus, have revised our estimates on the upside by 53% for FY21. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR480.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.