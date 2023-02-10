Buy Nuvoco Vistas Corporation; target of Rs 545: HDFC Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

We continue to like it for its leadership presence in the east, large retail focus, and various margin initiatives. In Q3FY23, Nuvoco reported modest volume growth of 2/6% QoQ/YoY (lost market share). NSR recovered strongly 6% QoQ. But opex also increased by 3% QoQ. Thus, unit EBITDA recovery was moderated (+INR 161/MT QoQ) to INR 617/MT. Nuvoco has paused its Gulbarga expansion plans to focus on reducing debt to a comfortable level of INR 30-35bn. As the current capacity is sufficient to fund volume growth for the next 3-4 years, we believe focus on debt reduction should drive valuation rerating.



Outlook

We maintain BUY on Nuvoco Vistas, with a lower TP of INR 545/share (11x its consolidated Mar-25E EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation - 07 -02 - 2023 - hdfc