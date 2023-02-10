English
    Buy Nuvoco Vistas Corporation; target of Rs 545: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report February 07, 2023.

    February 10, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST
     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

    We continue to like it for its leadership presence in the east, large retail focus, and various margin initiatives. In Q3FY23, Nuvoco reported modest volume growth of 2/6% QoQ/YoY (lost market share). NSR recovered strongly 6% QoQ. But opex also increased by 3% QoQ. Thus, unit EBITDA recovery was moderated (+INR 161/MT QoQ) to INR 617/MT. Nuvoco has paused its Gulbarga expansion plans to focus on reducing debt to a comfortable level of INR 30-35bn. As the current capacity is sufficient to fund volume growth for the next 3-4 years, we believe focus on debt reduction should drive valuation rerating.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on Nuvoco Vistas, with a lower TP of INR 545/share (11x its consolidated Mar-25E EBITDA).