Buy Nuvoco Vistas Corporation; target of Rs 475: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

We met up with the management of Nuvoco Vistas. The management noted a healthy cement demand trend. On the cost front, in addition to its ongoing efforts to further squeeze its fuel costs, it expects more savings from WHRS ramp-up, railways sidings, a rising share of AFR, and the resumption of Nimbhol CPP. Nuvoco is targeting to reduce net debt to EBITDA to below 2x before taking up major expansions. Existing capacities can support ~7% volume CAGR during FY23-FY26E. It would take up brownfield clinker expansion in the north first, followed by a greenfield project in Karnataka. We continue to like Nuvoco for its strong retail focus, premium brand presence, and improving balance sheet.

Outlook

We maintain our EBITDA estimates (28% CAGR during FY23-25E), leading to net debt to EBITDA cooling off to 1.8x in FY25 (from 3.8x in FY23). We maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged TP of INR 475/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation - 04 -09 - 2023 - hdfc