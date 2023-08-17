English
    Buy Nuvoco Vistas Corporation; target of Rs 475: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2023
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

    In Q1FY24, Nuvoco delivered 7% YoY volume growth and its unit EBITDA expanded by INR 50/MT QoQ to INR 795 per MT, on strong fuel cost savings. Its net debt to EBITDA also remained stable at 3.8x QoQ. It is committed to reducing debt by ~INR 5bn in FY24E and major Capex would wait until its net debt falls below INR 40bn. It is working on further expanding its CC ratio from 1.83x to 1.92x.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on Nuvoco Vistas, with an unchanged TP of INR 475/share (10x its consolidated Mar-25E EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

