Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 83: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on NTPC


NTPC’s Q1FY19 performance was a mixed bag with 3% beat on EBITDA led by higher tariffs. However, fixed cost under recovery continued to be high—INR4.9bn in Q1FY19 versus INR3.0bn in Q1FY18. We have been highlighting (No respite from fuel paucity) that domestic coal availability is likely to be a big issue and NTPC will have to import coal to recoup fixed cost under-recoveries. NTPC has underperformed the broader market over the past two months by ~10%. And, we envisage it to languish at current level, at least in the near term, due to: a) potential overhang of guidelines on CERC’s FY19-24 norms; and b) unconfirmed reports indicating that NTPC has been asked to buy government’s stake in NHPC on lines of the ONGC-HPCL deal.


Outlook


We estimate NTPC to report 13% EPS growth over FY18-20 riding 8GW commercialization. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR190 (earlier INR202) as we build in higher RFR, implying exit P/BV of 1.7x.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #NTPC

