Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 202: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 202 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on NTPC

NTPC’s Q4FY18 EBITDA was broadly in line with consensus estimates. Key highlights: 1) while NTPC reported INR2.5bn fixed cost under recoveries due to shortage of coal at four plants, it is hopeful there will be no under recoveries in FY19 as the coal issues get sorted; 2) guided for FY19 capex of INR225bn with COD of 5GW thermal plants; and 3) acquisition of balance stake in three power plants from Bihar SEB could add INR30bn to regulated equity (INR500bn book) over the next 12-18 months.

Outlook

We believe domestic coal availability and finalisation of CERC norms are key monitorables. From current levels (INR 168) there’s limited downside (implied ~14% regulated returns which is on lower side). We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR202.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #NTPC #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

