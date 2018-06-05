Buy NTPC; target of Rs 202: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on NTPC

NTPC’s Q4FY18 EBITDA was broadly in line with consensus estimates. Key highlights: 1) while NTPC reported INR2.5bn fixed cost under recoveries due to shortage of coal at four plants, it is hopeful there will be no under recoveries in FY19 as the coal issues get sorted; 2) guided for FY19 capex of INR225bn with COD of 5GW thermal plants; and 3) acquisition of balance stake in three power plants from Bihar SEB could add INR30bn to regulated equity (INR500bn book) over the next 12-18 months.

Outlook

We believe domestic coal availability and finalisation of CERC norms are key monitorables. From current levels (INR 168) there’s limited downside (implied ~14% regulated returns which is on lower side). We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR202.

