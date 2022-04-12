English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NTPC: target of Rs 196: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 196 in its research report dated April 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 12, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on NTPC


    NTPC has closed FY22 with excellent operational figures despite the challenges faced during H1FY22. NTPC group has added 3.3GW (net) commercial capacity during the year to reach 69GW, while standalone commercial capacity increased by 2.2GW to reach 54.6GW. Renewable capacity addition of 502MW helped increase the non-fossil fuel pie by 30bps YoY to 8.1% of total installed capacity, which is targeted to increase to ~40% as the company aims to reach 60GW of installed RE capacity by FY32. On the operational front, group gross generation increased by 14.6% to 360BU. NTPC’s standalone coal plants’ PLF improved 453bps YoY to 70.8% in FY22, highest since FY19. While NTPC’s transition towards an integrated energy company with focus on clean and green energy is taking shape with both large-scale and pilot projects in several business areas, energy security concerns have re-ignited interest in thermal power. We believe NTPC will be the largest beneficiary, as India aims to secure RTC power availability for its increasing base demand primarily through coal-based power.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with an unchanged SoTP-based target price of Rs196/sh and FY24E standalone/ consolidated EPS of Rs19.2/Rs20. NTPC is currently trading at FY24E standalone P/BV of 1x (P/E of 8x) and FY24E consolidated P/E of 7.3x.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 NTPC was quoting at Rs 152.65, down Rs 0.40, or 0.26 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 153.65 and an intraday low of Rs 150.80.


    It was trading with volumes of 299,763 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 692,612 shares, a decrease of -56.72 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.69 percent or Rs 1.05 at Rs 153.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 157.70 and 52-week low Rs 97.05 on 07 April, 2022 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 3.2 percent below its 52-week high and 57.29 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 148,019.61 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #NTPC #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.