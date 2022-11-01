 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy NTPC; target of Rs 195: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NTPC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC

NTPC is India’s largest power generation company with a total installed capacity of 69134 MW at the group level. NTPC has 17% of total installed capacity in India with 24% generation share • The company’s vision is to become a 130 GW+ company by 2032 of which 60 GW would be contributed by renewable energy.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value NTPC at Rs 195 i.e. 1.3x FY24E book value.

