Buy NTPC; target of Rs 194: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NTPC

KNRC has received in principle financial sanctions for three of the four HAM projects the company has won from NHAI and the fourth project is expected to achieve financial closure by August 2018. Full financial closure should happen once KNRC has 80% land available on 3H basis to execute the projects.

Outlook

We expect capitalization to outpace capex over the next 2-3 years, which will boost consolidated RoE and re-rate the stock. We value the stock at INR194/share based on DCF calculations. The stock is trading attractive at 9.5x P/E and 1.1x P/BV FY20E. Maintain Buy.

