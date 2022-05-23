English
    Buy NTPC; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dat May 23, 2022.

    May 23, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC


    NTPC is India’s largest power generation company with total installed capacity of 66885 MW at the group level. NTPC has 17% of total installed capacity in India with 23% generation share. • The company’s vision is to become a 130 GW+ company by 2032 of which 60 GW would be contributed by renewable energy.



    Outlook


    With strong focus on alternate energy spectrum, we believe NTPC may be able to break away from the underperformance of the last decade and be in for a rerating. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value NTPC at Rs 190 i.e. 1.3x FY24E book value.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



