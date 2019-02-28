App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 178: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 178 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on NTPC


NTPC reported decent Q3FY19 results, mostly ahead of our estimates, except minor miss on PAT. Revenue grew 16.1% YoY to Rs 241.2bn (est. Rs 226bn) while EBITDA registered 20% YoY growth to Rs 62.7bn (est. Rs 60.5bn). EBITDA margin expanded 82bps YoY to 26% due to fall in employee costs and other expenses. This was despite 19% YoY rise in fuel costs. PAT for the quarter was mostly flat at Rs 23.8bn (est. Rs 24.6bn) against Rs 23.6bn in Q3FY18. Maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs 178.


Outlook


At CMP of Rs 140, NTPC is trading at 0.94x FY20E and 0.86x FY21E BV, which is below its ten-year average of 1-year forward P/BV of ~1.6x. After factoring in Q3FY19 and 9MFY19 results we have tweaked our FY19E and FY20E estimates slightly and introduced FY21E estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #NTPC #Recommendations

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

