Buy NTPC; target of Rs 165: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on NTPC

NTPC‘s standalone adjusted profit in Q1FY21 was Rs27.1bn (down 7.8% YoY), but adjusting one-time rebate on fixed charges to discoms of Rs8bn (pre-tax), adjusted profit increased 14.8% YoY to Rs33.7bn. Being the first full quarter post the acquisition of THDC & NEEPCO, NTPC’s adjusted consolidated profit increased 21.3% to Rs38.5bn. The company’s core RoE remained strong at 19.5%, but fixed cost underrecovery was at Rs2.3bn (Rs1.2bn in Q1FY20). On Q1FY21 consolidated profit basis, annualised EPS comes to Rs15.4, Q1FY21-end RoE at 12.5% (pre-exception) and book value/share at Rs124. Thus, NTPC is on course to achieve the FY21E target EPS of Rs12.3/Rs14.5 for standalone/consolidated entity (ex-rebate offered).

Outlook

Core earnings remain strong, which will be further strengthened by the robust commissioning pipeline and green initiatives. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs165.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.