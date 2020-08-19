172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ntpc-target-of-rs-165-icici-securities-5723011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 165: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on NTPC


NTPC‘s standalone adjusted profit in Q1FY21 was Rs27.1bn (down 7.8% YoY), but adjusting one-time rebate on fixed charges to discoms of Rs8bn (pre-tax), adjusted profit increased 14.8% YoY to Rs33.7bn. Being the first full quarter post the acquisition of THDC & NEEPCO, NTPC’s adjusted consolidated profit increased 21.3% to Rs38.5bn. The company’s core RoE remained strong at 19.5%, but fixed cost underrecovery was at Rs2.3bn (Rs1.2bn in Q1FY20). On Q1FY21 consolidated profit basis, annualised EPS comes to Rs15.4, Q1FY21-end RoE at 12.5% (pre-exception) and book value/share at Rs124. Thus, NTPC is on course to achieve the FY21E target EPS of Rs12.3/Rs14.5 for standalone/consolidated entity (ex-rebate offered).


Outlook


Core earnings remain strong, which will be further strengthened by the robust commissioning pipeline and green initiatives. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs165.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #NTPC #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.