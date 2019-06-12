Buy NTPC; target of Rs 158: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NTPC

Standalone (S/A) adj. PAT (management stated) grew by a healthy 14% YoY to ~INR106b in FY19 even as regulated equity grew by ~6% YoY (to ~INR540b). The strong performance was led by sharp reduction in under-recoveries on fixed charge (from ~INR14b in FY18 to ~INR8b in FY19) and increase in late payment surcharge income. Reported PAT was higher at INR117.4b (13% YoY) in FY19 on tax related adjustments (~INR17b), offset partly by certain one-time expenses.

Outlook

We are not building in the benefit of the shift to accrual accounting of late payment surcharge, which can boost PAT by ~INR3-4b. Re-iterate Buy with a DCF-based target price of INR158/share.

