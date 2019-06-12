App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 158: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 158 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on NTPC


Standalone (S/A) adj. PAT (management stated) grew by a healthy 14% YoY to ~INR106b in FY19 even as regulated equity grew by ~6% YoY (to ~INR540b). The strong performance was led by sharp reduction in under-recoveries on fixed charge (from ~INR14b in FY18 to ~INR8b in FY19) and increase in late payment surcharge income. Reported PAT was higher at INR117.4b (13% YoY) in FY19 on tax related adjustments (~INR17b), offset partly by certain one-time expenses.


Outlook


We are not building in the benefit of the shift to accrual accounting of late payment surcharge, which can boost PAT by ~INR3-4b. Re-iterate Buy with a DCF-based target price of INR158/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NTPC #Recommendations

