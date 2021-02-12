MARKET NEWS

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 145: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on NTPC


NTPC Q3 sales was up 4% YoY at Rs245bn while APAT was Rs33bn, up 10%yoy. The coal PLF in 9MFY21 was 62%, a drop compared to FY20 PLF of 69%, but is still higher than the industry PLF of 51% in 9MFY21. Overdue receivables have come down 14% sequentially at Rs167bn NTPC added capacity of 1475MW 9MFY21, including 15MW of renewables. It plans to achieve 5.5GW of capacity addition in FY21. Its capex target remains at Rs210bn in FY21. Its CWIP is expected to fall as more assets are capitalized and it is targeting a 15% CAGR in regulated equity in next three years. Stock is trading at an attractive P/BV of 0.7x FY22E.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating with a TP of Rs 145 valuing the stock at 1.1xFY22EP/BV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #NTPC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:51 pm

