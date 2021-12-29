Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on NRB Bearings

NRB was incorporated in 1965 as an Indo-French venture and pioneered the production of needle and roller bearings in India. NRB is India’s largest needle and cylindrical roller bearings producer. Today 90% of vehicles on Indian roads run on NRB parts • It exports its products to many countries such as France, Italy, the US, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand and Bangladesh. It has a revenue break-up of 78% from domestic sales and 22% from exports.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain BUY rating. We roll over valuations to FY24E and value NRB at Rs 220 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More