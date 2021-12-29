MARKET NEWS

Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NRB Bearings recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated December 29, 2021.

December 29, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on NRB Bearings


NRB was incorporated in 1965 as an Indo-French venture and pioneered the production of needle and roller bearings in India. NRB is India’s largest needle and cylindrical roller bearings producer. Today 90% of vehicles on Indian roads run on NRB parts • It exports its products to many countries such as France, Italy, the US, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand and Bangladesh. It has a revenue break-up of 78% from domestic sales and 22% from exports.



Outlook


We remain positive on the stock and maintain BUY rating. We roll over valuations to FY24E and value NRB at Rs 220 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #NRB Bearings #Recommendations
first published: Dec 29, 2021 04:52 pm

