Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NRB Bearings

NRB was incorporated in 1965 as an Indo-French venture and pioneered the production of needle and roller bearings in India. NRB is India’s largest needle and cylindrical roller bearings producer. Today 90% of vehicles on Indian roads run on NRB parts • It exports its product to many countries such as France, Italy, US, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand and Bangladesh. It has a revenue breakup of 78% from domestic sales and 22% from export.

Outlook

We value NRB at Rs 175 i.e. 18x P/E on FY23E EPS.

