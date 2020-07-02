App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 96: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL


We lower our FY21/22E earnings estimates by 19/1% to factor in near term weakness in volumes. While near term demand slowdown in China and India is a concern, long term opportunities remain impressive. Nocil with new capacities commissioned is poised to benefit from improvement in global rubber chemicals market.


Outlook


Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs96 (unchanged) based on 15x PER FY21E.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Buy #NOCIL #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.