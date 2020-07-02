Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 96: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

We lower our FY21/22E earnings estimates by 19/1% to factor in near term weakness in volumes. While near term demand slowdown in China and India is a concern, long term opportunities remain impressive. Nocil with new capacities commissioned is poised to benefit from improvement in global rubber chemicals market.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs96 (unchanged) based on 15x PER FY21E.







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.