Buy NOCIL: target of Rs 348: Sharekhan

We expect Q3FY22 margins to remain muted given high input cost; however, we believe that they would recover to Rs. 45-50/kg over FY23E-24E led by normalisation of raw material cost and benefit of operating leverage. NOCIL has doubled its capacity to 110,000 tonnes and management aims to reach optimum utilisation rate on expanded capacity by Sep’23 and thus we expect robust 20% volume CAGR over FY21-24E. NOCIL is well placed to expand global market share to 8% by FY24E and has potential to become a reliable non-Chinese rubber chemical global player and among the major beneficiaries of China Plus One strategy.

Outlook

The recent sharp correction in NOCIL’s stock price largely factors in near-term margin concerns and valuation of 14.2x FY24E EPS makes risk reward favourable as market share gain would help PAT rise 3x over FY21-24E. Hence, we recommend a Buy on NOCIL with PT of Rs. 348.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

