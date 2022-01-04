MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy NOCIL: target of Rs 348: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 348 in its research report dated January 03, 2022.

Broker Research
January 04, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on NOCIL


We expect Q3FY22 margins to remain muted given high input cost; however, we believe that they would recover to Rs. 45-50/kg over FY23E-24E led by normalisation of raw material cost and benefit of operating leverage. NOCIL has doubled its capacity to 110,000 tonnes and management aims to reach optimum utilisation rate on expanded capacity by Sep’23 and thus we expect robust 20% volume CAGR over FY21-24E. NOCIL is well placed to expand global market share to 8% by FY24E and has potential to become a reliable non-Chinese rubber chemical global player and among the major beneficiaries of China Plus One strategy.



Outlook


The recent sharp correction in NOCIL’s stock price largely factors in near-term margin concerns and valuation of 14.2x FY24E EPS makes risk reward favourable as market share gain would help PAT rise 3x over FY21-24E. Hence, we recommend a Buy on NOCIL with PT of Rs. 348.

Close

At 11:07 hrs NOCIL was quoting at Rs 242.15, up Rs 10.40, or 4.49 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 243.50 and an intraday low of Rs 233.15.


It was trading with volumes of 84,882 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 85,853 shares, a decrease of -1.13 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.28 percent or Rs 0.65 at Rs 231.75.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 321.00 and 52-week low Rs 140.05 on 12 October, 2021 and 18 January, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 24.56 percent below its 52-week high and 72.9 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,032.23 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #NOCIL #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 4, 2022 11:10 am

