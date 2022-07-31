English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 348: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 348 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on NOCIL


    NOCIL reported yet another quarter of strong performance with PAT sharply beating estimates by 36% at Rs. 66 crore, up 40% y-o-y, led by better-than-expected volumes and a beat in EBITDA margin. Strong volume growth of 16%/11% y-o-y/q-o-q to all-time high of 15521 tonnes reflects robust domestic demand while EBITDA margins at Rs. 67/kg (up 20% y-o-y) indicates strong realisation (largely flat q-o-q) and benefit of operating leverage (utilisation rate of 75%). Management expects muted demand in near term and has guided for 10% volume growth for H1FY23. It now expects optimum utilisation of expanded capacity to be delayed by 3-6 months from earlier guidance of Sep’23. Debottlenecking plan to expand existing capacity in order to cater to the rise in demand for the next 1-2 years.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on NOCIL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 348 as we expect robust 24% PAT CAGR over FY22-24E led by potential gain in global market share (benefit of China Plus One strategy) and sustained strong margin. Valuation of 19x/17x FY23E/FY24E EPS seems reasonable considering strong growth prospects.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


      Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

      NOCIL - 290722 - khan

      Broker Research
      Tags: #Buy #NOCIL #Recommendations #Sharekhan
      first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
      Sections
      Desktop Version »
      Follow us on
      Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
      Available On
      Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
      ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
      Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
      Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

      Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.