English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NOCIL: target of Rs 348: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 348 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on NOCIL


    Q4FY22 PAT of Rs. 69 crore, up 85% y-o-y was sharply above our/street estimated led by beat in EBITDA margin, better-than-expected volumes partially offset by higher depreciation cost and tax rate. Strong margin performance with 120% q-o-q increase in EBITDA/kg to Rs. 81/kg primarily led by price hike, better product mix (given high share of high value products) and benefit of operating leverage (utilisation rate of 75%). The management has maintained its guidance to reach optimum utilisation on expanded capacity by September 2023 and hinted for further capacity expansion through bottlenecking.



    Outlook


    Recent sharp correction in NOCIL’s stock price provides an investment opportunity as valuation of 16x FY24E EPS makes risk-reward favourable as market share gain would help PAT rise 1.5x over FY22-24E. Hence, we maintain a Buy on NOCIL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 348.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #NOCIL #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.