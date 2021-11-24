Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on NOCIL

The prices of Aniline, a key raw material for NOCIL, have shot up by 20% MoM in Nov’21 (up 44% QoQ and 149% YoY) due to a supply crunch and other reasons mentioned below. This could result in a normalization of margin for NOCIL (recorded a peak margin of INR55/kg in the no Anti-Dumping Duty environment in 1QFY22). As the price of Aniline increases, the ability of the company to pass through the entire increase subsides (as highlighted in Exhibit 2), resulting in a margin compression. -In the current environment, where: 1) the Centre has not accepted the Directorate General of Trade Remedies’ (DGTR) recommendation to impose ADD on one of its key products, PX-13; and 2) there exists a risk of increased dumping from China (China Sunshine would complete its expansion over the next 1-2 quarters), the stock may be under pressure in the near term.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, given: a) the management’s confidence in achieving the optimal utilization rate of expanded capacity by 1HFY24 (we expect the same by FY24 – translating in a revenue/EPS CAGR of 26%/44% over FY21-24E), and b) relatively cheap valuation (at 15x FY24E EPS) after the recent correction.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More