Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 306: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NOCIL
NOCIL reported a beat on our EBITDA estimate (at INR80/kg, +121% QoQ), with an improvement in realization to INR336/kg (+19% QoQ). Raw material costs in 4QFY22 were higher; however, higher-than-expected realization drove the beat. Volumes declined 9% YoY, but were flat QoQ at 13.8kmt. The management’s focus will be on growing its volumes further, which it has been successfully doing. We expect volumes sold to report 20% CAGR over FY22-24, with the company achieving 70% YoY revenue growth in FY22. There is an ongoing Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) investigation on three of NOCIL’s products, even though the Center did not accept DGTR’s recommendation for imposing ADD on one of its key product PX-13 in 2QFY22. These products could contribute significant revenue to the overall business.
Outlook
Valuing NOCIL at 22x FY24E EPS, we arrive at our TP of INR306. We reiterate our BUY rating with a 20% potential upside.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.