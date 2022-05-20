English
    Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 306: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on NOCIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 306 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on NOCIL


    NOCIL reported a beat on our EBITDA estimate (at INR80/kg, +121% QoQ), with an improvement in realization to INR336/kg (+19% QoQ). Raw material costs in 4QFY22 were higher; however, higher-than-expected realization drove the beat. Volumes declined 9% YoY, but were flat QoQ at 13.8kmt. The management’s focus will be on growing its volumes further, which it has been successfully doing. We expect volumes sold to report 20% CAGR over FY22-24, with the company achieving 70% YoY revenue growth in FY22. There is an ongoing Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) investigation on three of NOCIL’s products, even though the Center did not accept DGTR’s recommendation for imposing ADD on one of its key product PX-13 in 2QFY22. These products could contribute significant revenue to the overall business.



    Outlook


    Valuing NOCIL at 22x FY24E EPS, we arrive at our TP of INR306. We reiterate our BUY rating with a 20% potential upside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.