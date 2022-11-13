Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 283: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on NOCIL

EBITDA at INR51.9/kg missed our estimate (down 22%QoQ), with realization being flat QoQ (at INR329/kg, up 20% YoY). Raw material costs in 2QFY23 were also flattish QoQ even as volumes declined 13% YoY and 23% QoQ at 11.8kmt, as a result of the global recessionary trends, which primarily impacted export volumes QoQ. Domestic volumes, however, showed moderate growth. NOCIL believes that demand is expected to be muted for the next couple of quarters and its guidance of optimal capacity utilization for its expanded capacity is uncertain and could well go beyond FY24 (earlier guidance of full utilization by Sep’23). We have always been conservative and have guided for the same by the end of FY24. We forecast revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR of 16%/9%/10%, respectively, over FY22-24. Amidst the current uncertainty on global economic recovery, the management is firm that with debottlenecking, it would not run into any capacity constraints in the next two to three years.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 18x FY24E EPS of INR13 and 11x FY24E EV/EBITDA. We expect return ratios to recover to 12-13% in FY23-24E. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

