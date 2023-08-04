English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated August 01, 2023.

    Vrushali Sawant
    August 04, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on NOCIL

    Q1FY2024 results were decent with a 7% beat in PAT at Rs. 34 crore (up 21% q-o-q), led by better-than-expected EBITDA per kg, while volumes were below our estimates. Sales volumes declined by 2% q-o-q to 13,433 tonne, reflecting a decline in the export market; EBITDA margin of Rs. 41/kg (up 14% q-o-q) was above our estimate mainly due to beat in gross margins. Q1 volume growth in the domestic market was completely offset by the decline in overseas volume. Higher supply from China is also putting pressure on pricing; however, management expects the pressure to ease once the Chinese economy picks up.

    Outlook

    Near-term demand challenges persist, but same is reflected in the valuation of 16.6x FY2025E EPS. Management’s focus on doubling its global market share would drive the company’s long-term growth. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on NOCIL with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 260.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NOCIL - 03 -08 - 2023 - khan

    Vrushali Sawant
    Tags: #Buy #NOCIL #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 10:07 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!