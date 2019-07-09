Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 199: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 199 in its research report dated July 09, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL
China Sunsine (CS; Mkt cap- USD400m) is a world's leading rubber chemicals player with a production capacity of 172,000tons including 30,000tons of insoluble Sulphur. CS had a stellar CY18 led by high realization (+11%YoY) and increased volume (+8%YoY). Our analysis on CS Annual Report suggests that industry consolidation will continue considering China's strict environmental norms, benefitting non-Chinese players like Nocil. However, sluggish near term demand in domestic and Chinese market is a concern, and we cut Nocil's EBIDTA margin estimates by 200bps for FY20 to 23% (FY19 27.8%) due to sub optimal capacity utilisation. We expect lower realisations for FY20-21E given benign raw material prices.
Outlook
However, we expect EBIDTA margin to improve to 25% in FY21E led by demand revival and operating leverage. Outlook for rubber chemicals remain bright over medium term given global tyre capex of USD8bn and high capacity utilization of >80%. Reiterate BUY on Nocil with a PT of Rs199 (15x PER FY21E; Rs 221 earlier).
