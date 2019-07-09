App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 199: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 199 in its research report dated July 09, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL


China Sunsine (CS; Mkt cap- USD400m) is a world's leading rubber chemicals player with a production capacity of 172,000tons including 30,000tons of insoluble Sulphur. CS had a stellar CY18 led by high realization (+11%YoY) and increased volume (+8%YoY). Our analysis on CS Annual Report suggests that industry consolidation will continue considering China's strict environmental norms, benefitting non-Chinese players like Nocil. However, sluggish near term demand in domestic and Chinese market is a concern, and we cut Nocil's EBIDTA margin estimates by 200bps for FY20 to 23% (FY19 27.8%) due to sub optimal capacity utilisation. We expect lower realisations for FY20-21E given benign raw material prices.


Outlook


However, we expect EBIDTA margin to improve to 25% in FY21E led by demand revival and operating leverage. Outlook for rubber chemicals remain bright over medium term given global tyre capex of USD8bn and high capacity utilization of >80%. Reiterate BUY on Nocil with a PT of Rs199 (15x PER FY21E; Rs 221 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 9, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Buy #NOCIL #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

