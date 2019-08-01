App
Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 199: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 199 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL


We maintain our FY20/21E earnings estimates. While near term demand slowdown in China and India is a concern, long term opportunities remain impressive given global capex of USD10bn by tyre majors and domestic capex of Rs150- 180bn. Nocil with capacities doubling by H2FY20 is well poised to benefit from tight demand-supply situation in global rubber chemicals market.


Outlook


Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs199 based on 15x PER FY21E or 8x EV/EBIDTA FY21E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #NOCIL #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

