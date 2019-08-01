Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 199: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

We maintain our FY20/21E earnings estimates. While near term demand slowdown in China and India is a concern, long term opportunities remain impressive given global capex of USD10bn by tyre majors and domestic capex of Rs150- 180bn. Nocil with capacities doubling by H2FY20 is well poised to benefit from tight demand-supply situation in global rubber chemicals market.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs199 based on 15x PER FY21E or 8x EV/EBIDTA FY21E.

