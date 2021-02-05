MARKET NEWS

Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 182: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 182 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL


We increase our volume assumptions but lower our margin estimates and accordingly FY21-23E estimates increase by 7-14%. Demand environment improved in domestic and international markets, given strong tyre demand coupled with improving pricing environment augurs well for the space.


Outlook


Nocil, with new capacities commissioned is poised to benefit from recovery in auto demand. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs182 (Rs169) based on 15x PER FY23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:56 pm

