Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 182: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

We increase our volume assumptions but lower our margin estimates and accordingly FY21-23E estimates increase by 7-14%. Demand environment improved in domestic and international markets, given strong tyre demand coupled with improving pricing environment augurs well for the space.

Outlook

Nocil, with new capacities commissioned is poised to benefit from recovery in auto demand. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs182 (Rs169) based on 15x PER FY23E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.