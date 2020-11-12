Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 169: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

We tweak our FY21-23E estimates by 1-10% to factor in higher volumes and lower the gross margins. While near term demand slowdown in China and India is a concern, long term opportunities remain impressive.

Outlook

Nocil, with new capacities commissioned is poised to benefit from any recovery in auto demand. Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs169 (Rs153) based on 15x PER FY23E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.