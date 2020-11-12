PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 169: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NOCIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 169 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL


We tweak our FY21-23E estimates by 1-10% to factor in higher volumes and lower the gross margins. While near term demand slowdown in China and India is a concern, long term opportunities remain impressive.



Outlook


Nocil, with new capacities commissioned is poised to benefit from any recovery in auto demand. Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs169 (Rs153) based on 15x PER FY23E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #NOCIL #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

