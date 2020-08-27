Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 153: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

We increase our FY21/FY23E estimates by 13%/16% to factor in higher other income (tax refund) and increase our FY23 margin assumption to 22.5% (21% earlier) to include operating leverage. While near term demand slowdown in China and India is a concern, long term opportunities remain impressive. Nocil, with new capacities commissioned is poised to benefit from any recovery in auto demand.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs153 (Rs96) based on 15x PER FY23E (15x FY21 earlier).

