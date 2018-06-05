Buy NMDC; target of Rs 98: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on NMDC

NMDC reported EBITDA of INR 21.2bn vs. our estimates of INR 19.8bn, driven by higher volumes. EBITDA/ton increased YoY to INR 2,031 /ton, driven by higher realisations. The merchant iron ore supply in India is in surplus and demand is expected to weaken further, once more captive mines are auctioned. Given the increasing domestic supplies and softening global prices, the price outlook for NMDC is weak. The scrip remains a dividend play at best. However, capital expenditure towards RoE/RoCE dilutive steel plants may limit dividend outflow going forward.

Outlook

We ascribe a multiple of 5x FY20 EV/EBITDA to arrive at a fair value of INR 98/share. Our rating remains unchanged at BUY as any potential sale of the steel plant can add INR 54/share to our fair value.

