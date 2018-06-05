App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 98: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on NMDC


NMDC reported EBITDA of INR 21.2bn vs. our estimates of INR 19.8bn, driven by higher volumes. EBITDA/ton increased YoY to INR 2,031 /ton, driven by higher realisations. The merchant iron ore supply in India is in surplus and demand is expected to weaken further, once more captive mines are auctioned. Given the increasing domestic supplies and softening global prices, the price outlook for NMDC is weak. The scrip remains a dividend play at best. However, capital expenditure towards RoE/RoCE dilutive steel plants may limit dividend outflow going forward.


Outlook


We ascribe a multiple of 5x FY20 EV/EBITDA to arrive at a fair value of INR 98/share. Our rating remains unchanged at BUY as any potential sale of the steel plant can add INR 54/share to our fair value.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #NMDC #Recommendations

