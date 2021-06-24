Buy NMDC: target of Rs 205: Sharekhan

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on NMDC

Q4FY21 numbers were strong with 15% beat in operating profit at Rs. 4,240 crore (up 53.3% q-o-q) led by higher iron ore realisation of Rs. 6,138/tonne (12% above estimate) partially offset by higher-than-expected royalty. PAT at Rs. 2,836 crore (up 31.4% q-o-q) also marginally exceeded estimate. Iron ore production guidance of 44 MT implies 29% y-o-y increase for FY22 and thus we model strong 31%/7% y-o-y increase in iron ore sales volume to 41 MT/44 MT in FY22/FY23 while royalty premium be go up to 22.5% from Q1FY22. Steel plant demerger to be completed by Q3FY22. We raise our FY22-FY23 earnings estimates to factor higher iron ore prices (18-23% discount to current prices) and expect EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/13% over FY21-23E despite assuming royalty premium of 22.5% on entire volumes.



Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on NMDC with a revised PT of Rs. 205 as core business’ valuation of 3.8x its FY23E EV/EBITDA is attractive. Strategic sale of steel plant to unlock value but likely stake dilution by government through OFS is a near-term overhang.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More