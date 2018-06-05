App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 195: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss's research report on NMDC

NMDC’s Q4FY18 EBITDA of INR19bn (up 2x YoY) surpassed consensus, despite stagnant sales volume, led by higher realisations. Going ahead, we expect the company to further improve its performance owing to: 1) higher realisation following the recent price hike; 2) volume uptick as steel plants in Chhattisgarh ramp up capacity; and 3) incremental earnings from the pellet plant coming on-stream.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 3.8x FY20E EBITDA, which is at the lower end of its historic trading range as well as global peers. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR195 (7.0x FY20E). Our recommendation is also based on dividend yield of 4-5% over next two years.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #NMDC #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.