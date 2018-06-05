Buy NMDC; target of Rs 195: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on NMDC

NMDC’s Q4FY18 EBITDA of INR19bn (up 2x YoY) surpassed consensus, despite stagnant sales volume, led by higher realisations. Going ahead, we expect the company to further improve its performance owing to: 1) higher realisation following the recent price hike; 2) volume uptick as steel plants in Chhattisgarh ramp up capacity; and 3) incremental earnings from the pellet plant coming on-stream.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 3.8x FY20E EBITDA, which is at the lower end of its historic trading range as well as global peers. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR195 (7.0x FY20E). Our recommendation is also based on dividend yield of 4-5% over next two years.

