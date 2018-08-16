App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 178: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 178 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC


NMDC's 1QFY19 adj. EBITDA declined 29% QoQ (-9% YoY) to INR14.8b (est. of INR13.5b) due to 35% QoQ/26% YoY decline in volumes to 6.8mt. EBITDA is adjusted for (a) rail line doubling payment of INR291m and (b) expected credit loss of INR258m, which are non-recurring. Adj. PAT declined 30% QoQ to INR9.7b (est. of INR8.3b). Production was down 39% QoQ/19% YoY to 6.9mt due to low dispatches. Domestic realization was down 3% QoQ (+21% YoY) to INR3,541/t (6% beat). EBITDA per ton increased 9% QoQ to INR2,162 (USD32) due to a higher cost base in the previous quarter. Decline in sales volumes was driven by lower dispatches from Karnataka. Dispatches increased 2% YoY to ~6mt from Chhattisgarh, but declined ~74% YoY to 0.9mt from Karnataka on account of uncompetitive regional pricing.


Outlook


Despite factoring in lower iron ore margins w.r.t. 1QFY19, we expect EBITDA CAGR of 13% to INR103b over FY18-22. The stock is trading at attractive valuations of EV/EBITDA of 4.1x FY20E and a dividend yield of ~6%. We value NMDC at 5x FY20E EV/EBITDA and CWIP at book value at INR178/sh. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NMDC #Recommendations

