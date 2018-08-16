Buy NMDC; target of Rs 178: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC

NMDC's 1QFY19 adj. EBITDA declined 29% QoQ (-9% YoY) to INR14.8b (est. of INR13.5b) due to 35% QoQ/26% YoY decline in volumes to 6.8mt. EBITDA is adjusted for (a) rail line doubling payment of INR291m and (b) expected credit loss of INR258m, which are non-recurring. Adj. PAT declined 30% QoQ to INR9.7b (est. of INR8.3b). Production was down 39% QoQ/19% YoY to 6.9mt due to low dispatches. Domestic realization was down 3% QoQ (+21% YoY) to INR3,541/t (6% beat). EBITDA per ton increased 9% QoQ to INR2,162 (USD32) due to a higher cost base in the previous quarter. Decline in sales volumes was driven by lower dispatches from Karnataka. Dispatches increased 2% YoY to ~6mt from Chhattisgarh, but declined ~74% YoY to 0.9mt from Karnataka on account of uncompetitive regional pricing.

Outlook

Despite factoring in lower iron ore margins w.r.t. 1QFY19, we expect EBITDA CAGR of 13% to INR103b over FY18-22. The stock is trading at attractive valuations of EV/EBITDA of 4.1x FY20E and a dividend yield of ~6%. We value NMDC at 5x FY20E EV/EBITDA and CWIP at book value at INR178/sh. Maintain Buy.

