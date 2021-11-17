Buy NMDC; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC

Incorporated in 1958, NMDC is India's largest merchant iron ore miner. • During FY21, NMDC’s iron ore 75production volume was at ~34 MT while sales volume for FY21 was at ~33 MT • NMDC is one of the lowest cost iron ore producers in the world.

Outlook

We value NMDC at Rs 175, based on SoTP valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More