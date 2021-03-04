English
Buy NMDC: target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated March 03, 2021.

March 04, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on NMDC


Multiple triggers for higher iron ore production given re-start of Donimalai mine, expansion for Kumarasamy mines and debottlenecking at Chhattisgarh mines. We expect 30%/7% y-o-y growth in iron ore sales volume to 43mt/46mt in FY22E/FY23E. Higher volume and elevated iron ore price (given high international price >$150-160/ton currently and likely iron ore deficit in domestic market until FY23) would cushion NMDC’s earnings from potential royalty premium (assumed at 22.5%). Strategic sale of Nagarnar Steel plant would result into value unlocking of CWIP of Rs16,500 crore and could add further value (~Rs22-25/share) to the stock as street is ascribing only 50% value to steel plant.



Outlook


We re-initiate coverage on NMDC with a Buy rating and PT of Rs. 165 as valuation of 3.7x FY23E EV/EBITDA for core business factors in risks associated with higher royalty payout but ignores value unlocking from Nagarnar Steel Plant.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #NMDC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:12 pm

