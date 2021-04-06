English
Buy NMDC: target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated April 05, 2021.

April 06, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on NMDC


NMDC has taken cumulative price hike of Rs. 750/Rs. 350 per tonne for iron ore lump/fines over March-April 2021; and current iron ore lump/fines prices are 51%/35% higher versus average price seen in FY2021. Strength in domestic iron price to sustain given supply deficit and steep discount (of <60%) to international price. Volume ramp-up to continue as restart of Donimalai mine to drive sales volume growth of 30% y-o-y/7% y-o-y in FY2022E/FY2023E. Robust iron ore sales volume (up 19% q-o-q to 11.1mt in Q4FY2021) and higher prices (lump/fines price up by 28%/17% q-o-q in Q4FY2021) re-enforce our confidence for strong earnings performance (expect EBITDA growth of 33% q-o-q in Q4FY2021).



Outlook


Valuation of 3.9x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA for the core business is attractive versus average of 5.6x for global mining companies. Potential value unlocking from the steel plant is the key catalyst. We maintain Buy on NMDC with an unchanged PT of Rs. 165.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #NMDC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 6, 2021 06:52 pm

