MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 145: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

Broker Research
February 15, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NMDC


NMDC reported Q3FY21 EBITDA above our/consensus estimates by 8%/16%. The beat was largely due to better than expected performance on both realisations and cost. Unlike past, NMDC has been forthcoming this time in undertaking price hikes in tandem with strong global prices and shortage in domestic market. Company reduced prices by 11%-12% in last week due to softness in domestic demand, improved supplies in Odisha and slide in global prices. Risks emanating from rising domestic supplies are very well factored in our estimates with FY22 realisations assumed at steep cut of ~20% over current levels and hefty discount of ~45% (above the historical average of 35%) to import parity price.



Outlook

On the back of stable outlook on global iron ore prices and value unlocking with the demerger of steel plant, we maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs145 based on 1) EV/EBITDA of 4x FY22e for iron ore operations and 2) EV/T of US$500 for steel plant.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #NMDC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.