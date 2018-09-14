App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated September 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC


In September 2018, NMDC took a price hike of Rs 200/tonne for iron ore lumps and Rs 150/tonne for iron ore fines (the price hike will be with effect from September 7, 2018). The revised prices for iron ore lumps are at Rs 3550/tonne (from Rs 3350/tonne previously) while prices of fines have been revised to Rs 3110/tonne (from Rs 2960/tonne previously). The increase in iron ore prices is in the backdrop of a healthy demand scenario and increased pellet prices. Cumulatively, since July 2018, iron ore lumps prices have increased by ~Rs 500/tonne while fines prices have increased by ~Rs 450/tonne. On the back of strength seen in domestic iron ore prices, we upward revise our iron ore realisation estimates for both FY19E and FY20E while maintaining our volume estimates.


Outlook


The sharp increase in pellet prices recently also augurs well for the company. We value the company on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 140. We upgrade our recommendation to BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #NMDC #Recommendations

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.