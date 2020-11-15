PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 136: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on NMDC


NMDC is likely to restart Donimalali mines in Q4 or even earlier. Steel prices rallied by Rs10,000/t in the last six months, while iron ore prices have inched up by only Rs1,350/t. This leaves scope for further iron ore price hikes. We expect construction to pick up after Diwali, leading to a rally in TMT prices, which should in turn push iron ore prices even higher. NMDC is likely to achieve at least FY20 volumes, which implies a strong 18% volume growth in H2 coupled with higher prices. We do not see allocation premium to dent EBITDA as: 1) volume growth over the next three years will offset the loss in EBITDA and 2) NMDC has the option to raise prices to offset rising costs. We expect the steel demerger process to be completed in FY22. We raise FY22/23 volume estimates by 12%/16% and ASPs by 11%/4%. But due to inclusion of allocation premium, we expect EBITDA to reduce by 4%/15% in FY22/23.


Outlook


Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs136 (Rs140 earlier) after incorporating the allocation premium for all mines from FÝ22, except for K’swamy which starts in H2FY23.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #NMDC #Recommendations

