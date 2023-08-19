Buy NMDC; target of Rs 135: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC
Revenue grew 13% YoY to INR53.9b in 1QFY24, 12% above our estimate of INR48b. Blended ASP stood at INR4,915/t, down 20% YoY and INR558/t higher than our estimate of INR4,358/t. EBITDA was up 5% YoY at INR20b, 22% above our estimate. The beat was driven by higher ASP and other operating expenses. Blended EBITDA/t stood at INR1,816, which was INR343/t higher than our estimate. APAT was up 13% YoY at INR17b (above our estimate of INR12.7b). NMDC recorded the highest-ever 1Q production at 10.7mt (up 20% YoY) and the highest-ever 1Q sales volume at 11mt (up 41% YoY). Production from Chhattisgarh mines was up 8% YoY at 7.4mt and production from Karnataka mines rose 61% YoY at 3.3mt. Sales from Chhattisgarh mines grew 26% YoY to 7.8mt and sales from Karnataka mines rose 96% YoY to 3.1mt. Prices (Incl. Royalty, DMF and NMET) for fines improved 7% QoQ (down 18% YoY) to INR4,511/t, while prices for lumps saw a slight reduction of INR125/t to INR5,521/t.
Outlook
NMDC trades at FY25E EV/EBITDA of 4.1x and FY25E P/B of 1.2x. We maintain our BUY rating on NMDC with a revised TP of INR135..
