    Buy NMDC; target of Rs 135: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on NMDC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC

    Revenue stood at INR58.5b, down 13% YoY, but 12% above our estimate of INR52.4b. Blended ASP for the quarter stood at INR4,715/t, down 14% YoY and was INR395/t above our estimate of INR4,320/t. EBITDA stood at INR21.6b (down 25% YoY), 33% above our estimate of INR16.3b. NMDC posted better performance, on the back of lower input cost, better realizations, and higher volumes. APAT was down 29% YoY and stood at INR15.8b, but 24% above our estimate of INR12.7b. Exceptional income of INR12.3b includes a) receipt of INR9.6b from Monitoring Committee - toward 10% of the amount withheld for the period 01/01/19 to 31/03/22 and b) INR2.8b profit on Strategic disinvestment of NINL.

    Outlook

    NMDC trades at an FY24E EV/EBITDA of 3.7x and FY24E P/B of 1.2x. We have a BUY rating on NMDC with a TP of INR135 (Previous INR150).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 28, 2023 02:49 pm