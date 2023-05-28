Buy NMDC; target of Rs 135: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC

Revenue stood at INR58.5b, down 13% YoY, but 12% above our estimate of INR52.4b. Blended ASP for the quarter stood at INR4,715/t, down 14% YoY and was INR395/t above our estimate of INR4,320/t. EBITDA stood at INR21.6b (down 25% YoY), 33% above our estimate of INR16.3b. NMDC posted better performance, on the back of lower input cost, better realizations, and higher volumes. APAT was down 29% YoY and stood at INR15.8b, but 24% above our estimate of INR12.7b. Exceptional income of INR12.3b includes a) receipt of INR9.6b from Monitoring Committee - toward 10% of the amount withheld for the period 01/01/19 to 31/03/22 and b) INR2.8b profit on Strategic disinvestment of NINL.

Outlook

NMDC trades at an FY24E EV/EBITDA of 3.7x and FY24E P/B of 1.2x. We have a BUY rating on NMDC with a TP of INR135 (Previous INR150).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

NMDC - 25 -05 - 2023 - moti