Buy NMDC target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC

Incorporated in 1958, NMDC is India's largest merchant iron ore miner. During FY22, NMDC’s iron ore production volume was at ~42 million tonne (MT) while sales volume for FY22 was at ~41 MT • NMDC is one of the lowest cost iron ore producers in the world.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value NMDC at Rs 135, based on SoTP valuation.

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:51 pm
