Buy NMDC; Target Of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.

Dec 5, 2020 / 12:59 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NMDC


NMDC underperformed steel stocks by a wide margin over last three months due to uncertainty regarding payment of premium for its Donimalai mine’s lease renewal. After two years impasse, Govt of Karnataka renewed Donimalai mines (with capacity of 7mtpa) at a premium of 22.5% of sales price. We expect that similar premium would be paid for its iron ore operations in Chhattisgarh, which constitutes 78% of its overall volumes. Severe shortage in domestic market (due to supply disruptions in Odisha), strong profitability of steel producers and firm outlook on global prices shall help NMDC to mitigate higher costs with stronger product prices.


Outlook


In light of strong price outlook and attractive valuations, we upgrade NMDC to BUY with TP of Rs125 (earlier Rs98) based on 1) EV/EBITDA of 3.7x FY22e for iron ore operations (factoring 22.5% premium on entire operations) and 2) EV/T of US$475 for 3mtpa steel plant.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #NMDC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:59 pm

