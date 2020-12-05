Buy NMDC; Target Of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NMDC

NMDC underperformed steel stocks by a wide margin over last three months due to uncertainty regarding payment of premium for its Donimalai mine’s lease renewal. After two years impasse, Govt of Karnataka renewed Donimalai mines (with capacity of 7mtpa) at a premium of 22.5% of sales price. We expect that similar premium would be paid for its iron ore operations in Chhattisgarh, which constitutes 78% of its overall volumes. Severe shortage in domestic market (due to supply disruptions in Odisha), strong profitability of steel producers and firm outlook on global prices shall help NMDC to mitigate higher costs with stronger product prices.

Outlook

In light of strong price outlook and attractive valuations, we upgrade NMDC to BUY with TP of Rs125 (earlier Rs98) based on 1) EV/EBITDA of 3.7x FY22e for iron ore operations (factoring 22.5% premium on entire operations) and 2) EV/T of US$475 for 3mtpa steel plant.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.