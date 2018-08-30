App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 125: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 29, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on NMDC


NMDC has revised prices of domestic iron ore thrice YTD, adding up to Rs300 and Rs350 per tonne for iron ore fines and lump ore to Rs2,960/tonne and Rs3,350/tonne, respectively. We believe that the recent hike in the iron ore prices is backed by 4% month on month increase in international iron ore prices, rupee depreciation and the surge in pellet prices (~4 years high / +25% YoY). Though, we continue to remain cautious on the outlook of iron ore prices for the medium to long term perspective. But, expect it to remain strong in the coming months, as Odisha miners has also hiked prices in the range of Rs250-300/tonne.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs125, factoring the CWIP of steel plant at 50% of its investment and valuing in core business at 5.5x FY20E EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #NMDC #Recommendations

