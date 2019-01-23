Buy NMDC; target of Rs 111: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC

Donimalai and Kumarswamy are NMDC's two mining leases (ML) in Karnataka with permitted annual production of 7mtpa each. Donimalai operations are temporarily shut pending a hearing in the High Court regarding unreasonable demand of 80% share in revenue as a condition for renewing the ML. Management is very confident of winning the case because (1) this judgment will have unprecedented impact on all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), (2) the mining act doesn't provide for it, and (3) it will stifle merchant mining. The next court hearing is on 22 January 2019.

Outlook

We value the stock at INR111/share based on 3xEV/EBITDA for book value and for CWIP at end-FY20. Maintain Buy.

