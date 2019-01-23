App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 111: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 111 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC


Donimalai and Kumarswamy are NMDC's two mining leases (ML) in Karnataka with permitted annual production of 7mtpa each. Donimalai operations are temporarily shut pending a hearing in the High Court regarding unreasonable demand of 80% share in revenue as a condition for renewing the ML. Management is very confident of winning the case because (1) this judgment will have unprecedented impact on all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), (2) the mining act doesn't provide for it, and (3) it will stifle merchant mining. The next court hearing is on 22 January 2019.


Outlook


We value the stock at INR111/share based on 3xEV/EBITDA for book value and for CWIP at end-FY20. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NMDC #Recommendations

