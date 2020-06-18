Buy NMDC; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on NMDC

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)’s 4QFY20 results disappointed, with EBITDA declining 23% YoY on lower volumes and weaker-than-expected realization. While we expect the recent iron ore price cuts to support volumes in the near term, we expect prices to recover from 2HFY21.

Outlook

We have lowered our FY21/FY22 EBITDA estimates by 12%/13%. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR110/sh.







