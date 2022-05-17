English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Nitin Spinners; target of Rs 740: East India Securities

    East India Securities is bullish on Nitin Spinners has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    East India Securitie's report on Nitin Spinners


    Nitin Spinners Ltd (NSL) continued its stellar performance in Q4FY22. Sales at Rs7,691 mn - up 50.3% YoY & 9.1% QoQ, EBIDTA at Rs1,674 mn - up 60.7% YoY but down 6.0% QoQ, EBIDTA Margin 21.8% up 140bps but down 349bps QoQ PAT at Rs855mn - up 99.4% YoY but down 8.4% QoQ, The growth in the business led to near 100% capacity utilization of all products. Gross margins remain well supported, however declined QoQ due to lag in pass through of higher cotton prices. Nitin reported a cash profit of Rs1070 mn. Exports contributed ~73% of revenue for FY22 as the company was able to get higher margins.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs740 (10X FY24 EPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #East India Securities #Nitin Spinners #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.