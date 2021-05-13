MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management: target of Rs 418: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 418 in its research report dated April 28, 2021.

Broker Research
May 13, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management


Nippon Life Asset Management’s (NAM) results for Q4FY2021 were largely in line with expectations and rise in equity AUM is encouraging. Healthy traction seen, with QAAUM up by 7% q-o-q and 11.6% y-o-y, driven by 19% y-o-y growth in debt AUM and equity AUM grew by 9% y-o-y and 13% q-o-q. Given industry tailwinds, improving operational performance, and reasonable valuations 31.6x/26.7x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS; On market cap to AUM basis, NAM at 7.6% is at a discount to ~14% commanded by industry leader and we see scope for further re-rating of the stock.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 418.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 13, 2021 01:27 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.